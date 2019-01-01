Muyoti reveals what he told Kakamega Homeboyz players against AFC Leopards

The former international midfielder reveals the dressing room talk which led to his side's win against Ingwe at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has revealed what he told his charges during his half-time team talk during Sunday's Kenyan Premier ( ) match against AFC .



The two sides were aiming at starting their 2019/20 KPL campaign on a high, but it was Homeboyz who won it late courtesy of Steven Etyang's 85th-minute strike.

It was Ingwe's fifth consecutive loss in as many seasons against their hosts at Bukhungu.



The tactician says he was confident of getting maximum points but had to calm the nerves of his players after a barren first half.



"Despite not scoring in the first half, I believe we were the best team on the pitch because we created many scoring opportunities which we did not take," Muyoti told Goal on Monday.



"I had a chat during the half-time break with my players, I told them to be patient and most importantly stick to our game plan and goals will come. Even if we did not score many goals, I am happy we managed to get the winner which is the most important thing."



The former midfielder added how the victory gave his side a welcome boost of confidence.



"Playing our first league match at home against AFC Leopards meant a lot, we had to do absolutely everything to win. Winning the game has given us confidence as well as motivation which is vital for us. The win has given us a perfect head-start for the new season," Muyoti concluded.



The next assignment for Homeboyz will be against Posta on September 15.

