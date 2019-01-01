Muyoti reveals Kakamega Homeboyz's tactics against Wazito FC

The visitors handed the newbies their second loss in the top tier last weekend at Kenyatta Stadium

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti admits he told his charges to put Wazito FC under intense pressure in Saturday's 4-2 win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

The visitors scored three goals in the first half before adding one more after the break while their hosts scored their consolation goals in the second half. The tactician is happy with the display by his team and believes there is still work in progress.

"Wazito are a good side, and I knew if we give them time to play they will hurt us," Muyoti told Goal on Thursday.

"I told my players to press them and put them under immense pressure from the first whistle. It is a tactic that worked for us, and I am happy with the way we took our chances. We killed them in the first half, there was no way they could have come back."

The former international is however unhappy with the rate at which are conceding goals.

"In just two matches, we have conceded five goals; it is a concern for me and I will have to fix it soon. The good thing is that we are taking our chances, but we have to fix the problem at the back as well," Muyoti concluded.

Homeboyz are currently sixth on the log after accumulating a total of 10 points from their opening six games.