Muyoti on why Kakamega Homeboyz lost to Gor Mahia in FKF Premier League

The tactician has promised to work on his defence to ensure it is solid to avoid conceding easy goals

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti believes poor marking and a red card to Thomas Wainaina contributed to the 2-1 loss against Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League outing at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

Christopher Masinza gave the hosts an early lead but Tito Okello and Brazilian Wilson Silva ensured the champions emerged winners with their second-half goals. The tactician has, however, lauded his charges for their first-half display.

"The loss is hurting, it is not what we had prepared for, it is a bad result for us," Muyoti told Goal on Thursday.

"We had a plan which was well executed in the first half, and we ended up getting the goal. I believe we would have scored even more only that we did not take our chances.

"After the break, we lost some momentum and we were punished. If you look at the two goals we conceded, our marking was poor as well and the red card to Wainaina also affected our plan."

This season, Homeboyz have struggled to get positive results consistently and as a result, they are placed 13th on the table with 15 points. The tactician has explained why his charges have not been at their best.

"Our confidence levels have been low this season owing to the way we started the league," Muyoti continued.

"We are still working on them and despite the recent defeats to [AFC} Leopards and Gor Mahia, I am optimistic we will rise.

"We did not lose the game because we played badly, we played well just that we did not take our chances and later on lost concentration. But the quality is there and I am confident things will be better."

Is the tactician scared of losing his job after struggling to stabilize the ship?

"My job is on the pitch, and decisions are done by the management. My worry currently is to help the team return to winning ways after back-to-back losses.

"My defence is a worry as well, and I am doing the best to try and get a solution and avoid conceding easy goals as we are doing currently."