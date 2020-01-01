Muyoti not ready to suffer fate of sacked Wazito FC coaches – Kakamega Homeboyz’s Shimanyula

After the Nairobi club restructured by sacking their tacticians, reports circulated that the former Thika United man is set for the appointment

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has reluctantly dismissed reports that have linked head coach Nicholas Muyoti with Wazito FC.

Wazito parted ways with head coach Fred Ambani and his assistant Salim Babu on Monday and Muyoti – who has enjoyed stable seasons with Kakamega Homeboyz – has been heavily linked with the vacant position.

Shimanyula has clarified the coach is still with the team and has not expressed any desire to leave so far.

“Muyoti is now at the pitch conducting training even though I thought he had left for his father’s burial arrangement but I am surprised he is with the team,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“Wazito approached him that I cannot deny but Muyoti turned their offer down saying he has a contract with Kakamega Homeboyz which he is willing to serve it in full.

“Those are rumours for now but if he decides to leave he is an adult and we cannot stop him from making the move. He is a decent person that if he is planning to leave he would have told me.

“I am not under pressure at all and if Wazito want him even today they can come for him. I cannot panic because of that.

“I know they hungry to snap everything from Kakamega Homeboyz especially that we finished third last season and they think by taking Muyoti will see them succeed as we did.

“Muyoti knows Wazito is not a team to rush and join.”

Shimanyula criticised the manner in which the former National Super League champions have hired and fired coaches, suggesting Muyoti is not ready to suffer the same fate.

“What I know about Wazito is that they can fire anyone after just two games and no one would join them knowing very well that he can be chased like a child anytime,” Shimanyula continued.

“They have had many coaches and Muyoti, I know, is not ready to be on the list of the many coaches who have come and gone so fast.”

Wazito were under the tutelage of Fred Ambani when they earned promotion to the Premier League before he was sacked and Melis Medo was appointed in 2019.

Medo did not last long before he was shown the door after barely a month in charge and the club went for the former and AFC coach Stewart Hall.

Hall left after the 2019/20 season was cancelled even though he had helped Wazito stabilise and dodge relegation.

After the British coach left, the Nairobi club turned to Ambani again and Babu was appointed as his assistant from .

The duo has now left before the 2020/21 season, slated for later this month, begins.