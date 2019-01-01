Muyoti keen on maintaining Kakamega Homeboyz winning start against Posta Rangers

The Western Kenya-based side is aiming at claiming maximum points against the Mailmen this weekend

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti insists the team is in high spirits ahead of Saturday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against Posta .

The Western -based side defeated AFC by a solitary goal in their 2019/20 campaign opener while the Mailmen shocked many by defeating league hopefuls 2-1.

The former midfielder believes it will be a tight contest but remains optimistic his charges will floor their hosts.

"We started the league perfectly, winning our first home game and we want to continue by winning our first away match as well," Muyoti told Goal on Friday.

"[Rangers] have many talented new players, and I know they will still for their second win. We are equally prepared for them, and our main aim is to get maximum points. It promises to be a close contest, however, I believe we can get maximum points if we take our chances."

The tactician reveals the team is still oozing with confidence following their opening day victory against Ingwe.

"It was vital for us to win the game, it gave us confidence and boosted our mental strength. The spirit is still high within the squad, and we need to maintain it ahead of our game on Sunday," he added

Homeboyz are aiming at finishing the season in the top five positions.