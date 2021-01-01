Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz confidence sky-high ahead of AFC Leopards clash

The former Harambee Stars player says they are well prepared to face Ingwe in the Western derby set for Bukhungu Stadium

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has stated their readiness to take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

The two teams will face off at Bukhungu Stadium with Ingwe having a bad run against their opponents but according to Muyoti, they are psychologically prepared to beat them again.

“I need to appreciate the efforts put by the players to get where we are right now,” Muyoti told Goal ahead of the game. “Psychologically we are at a good place and our confidence is back.

“Our focus is on us and not on AFC Leopards, as much as they are doing well, that is their own effort and we will strive to take our chances and not concede when we play them.

“We’ve beefed our striking force with two players, midfield with three players. I hope the additions will add more strength to the team.

“We started slow, not to the expectations of fans but as a technical bench, we have seen improvements. We are now scoring goals at will and fans should come with the belief that this is a home match and we need to win.”

In an earlier interview, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula maintained his side will carry the derby bragging rights when they come up against Ingwe.

“You want to know who will win the derby between Homeboyz and AFC Leopards? That is an obvious answer…Homeboyz will beat them [AFC] even with our eyes closed,” Shimanyula told Goal ahead of the match.

“We will beat AFC Leopards and they also know very well they will lose against us, AFC are our wives and they know it, even if we play at night, in the morning, or lunchtime, we will beat them.

Article continues below

“For me, nothing will change, we have beaten them for the past three or four matches and it will remain the same, they know when they come up against us, they already have less three points [from the fixture], I am saying what I know and the truth of the matter, and I know they [AFC Leopards] know the same.”

Last season, Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in the first round meeting with former Nzoia Sugar player Steven Etyang notching the all-important goal but the second round tie was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In the 2018 season, Homeboyz clobbered AFC Leopards 3-0 in the first meeting before Ingwe managed a 1-1 draw in the second round fixture. AFC Leopard slast managed to beat Homeboyz in the 2018 season when they got a 2-1 win.