Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz coach wins KPL January award
Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti has won his first accolade as a coach by bagging the January coach of the month award.
The former Ingwe midfielder is contending for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title and underlined his credentials when in January he ascended to the summit and stayed there for 13 days before losing grip.
He subdued Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack for the January gong in a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya.
Muyoti bagged Sh75, 000 alongside a personalised trophy for his January performance.
“I am thankful to God who has led me thus far,” Muyoti told reporters after receiving the award.
“My appreciation also goes to the players, management, and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time.”
Muyoti registered impeccable results in January, winning four out of four while plundering nine goals in the process. First off was relegation-bound Kisumu All-Stars who let in four goals at the hands of ruthless Homeboyz.
Muyoti followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Zoo, and then crowned their season so far by trouncing defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1.
A routine 2-1 victory over Kariobangi Sharks sent Homeboyz cruising to the top and completed an excellent month.