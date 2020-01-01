Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz coach wins KPL January award

The former Harambee Stars player has been voted the best after beating Steven Polack of Gor Mahia

Kakamega tactician Nicholas Muyoti has won his first accolade as a coach by bagging the January coach of the month award.

The former Ingwe midfielder is contending for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title and underlined his credentials when in January he ascended to the summit and stayed there for 13 days before losing grip.

He subdued tactician Steven Polack for the January gong in a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of .

More teams

Muyoti bagged Sh75, 000 alongside a personalised trophy for his January performance.

“I am thankful to God who has led me thus far,” Muyoti told reporters after receiving the award.

“My appreciation also goes to the players, management, and sponsors for working tirelessly and ensuring that we win our games. We are prepared to go all the way and win this league even though our motto remains taking one game at a time.”

Article continues below

Muyoti registered impeccable results in January, winning four out of four while plundering nine goals in the process. First off was relegation-bound Kisumu All-Stars who let in four goals at the hands of ruthless Homeboyz.

Muyoti followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Zoo, and then crowned their season so far by trouncing defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1.

A routine 2-1 victory over sent Homeboyz cruising to the top and completed an excellent month.