Muyoti: Kakamega Homeboyz coach promises minimal changes for next season

The Western-based side had a good campaign before the current campaign was halted by Covid-19

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti insists he will not make any major changes to the squad for the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

The Western-based side staged an impressive battle for the league title this season and before the break which was forced by Covid-19, they were placed in the second position with 47 points from 22 games played, seven points less than leaders who have played a game more.

"It was a good fight from the players and as the technical bench, management we are impressed," Muyoti told Goal on Tuesday.

"Nobody saw the coronavirus pandemic happening; it was a disappointment because we wanted to go all the way and win the league.

"I have faith in the current team, and no major changes will be done, we want to maintain our consistency and ensure we do even better next season. We are not far from winning the league, we have been building a team for that."

The former international has also stated how he has managed to motivate the players after the season set-back brought about by the pandemic.

"To be honest we were disappointed with the fact we might not finish the season as we wanted. It is humane for any human being to feel the same especially after the effort made," he added.

"However, I have reminded my players in games we should expect losses as well and accept them to be stronger. There is still a chance the league might be played and I have urged my players to be ready for action any time.

"If it does not happen, our focus should be on continuing with the same energy next season."

Before the league suspension, Homeboyz had won 14 matches, drawn five and lost three in the 22 matches played. They scored 45 goals and conceded 24 goals in the process.

The KPL management had protested the move by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to annul the league and raised the issue with Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), who gave stay orders.

The Tribunal will give the final ruling on Thursday, May 28.