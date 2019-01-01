Muyoti hurt by Kakamega Homeboyz defeat to Tusker FC

The soft speaking tactician is disappointed by his team's loss from the weekend's action against the Brewers

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti states he did not expect FC to defeat his side in the Kenyan Premier League last weekend.

The Brewers claimed a 3-1 win at Bukhungu Stadium, handing the hosts their first defeat this season. The former midfielder is disappointed by the result but looks forward to improving his charges ahead of their next game.

"We did not expect to fall against [Tusker] at home owing to the preparations we had," Muyoti told Goal on Tuesday.

"The defeat hurts because we had set a target of winning all our home games, and now we have lost one. We had our chances, many of them, but failure to take them came back to haunt us."

The tactician has now turned his attention to the next assignment hoping to bounce back from the defeat.

"We have to go back and prepare well for our next game, make amends where we made mistakes," Muyoti concluded.

Homeboyz are currently 10th on the log with seven points.