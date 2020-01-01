Muyoti: FKF's Mwendwa does not deserve second term in office

The former Kenya international has also stated there was no urgency in ending the top-tier

Kakamega head coach believes Nick Mwendwa does not deserve another term as the Football Federation (FKF) President.

Mwendwa is accused of putting Kenya sh109 million in debt after wrongfully dismissing former Kenya coach Adel Amrouche.

The latest controversy was ending the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and crowning a move that has seen the league administrators writing to Confederation of African Football (Caf) protesting the same.

"Mwendwa had a chance to sanitize our football but it has not been the case," Muyoti told Goal on Saturday.

"I am a former player and I know the pain a footballer is going through. It hurts when you trust someone to take football forward but ends up messing it. [Mwendwa] has not delivered as expected and does not deserve another chance."

The 43-year-old tactician has also added his voice on the abrupt annulment of the top-tier by FKF.

"It was not a life and death matter, the Federation could have waited before making that decision," Muyoti added.

"We have KPL who are mandated to run the top-tier and the Federation could have engaged them and an amicable solution reached.

"Caf and Fifa are aware of the current situation and could not have pushed the Federation to provide the names. If so, they could have submitted the name of the Caf Confederation Cup representative as well."

Gor Mahia were leading the chase with 54 points after playing 24 matches followed by Homeboyz who had collected 47 points from 23 games.

11-time champions FC were third with 46 points after 23 games as well.

The annulment also means Sugar join fellow sugar belt side in the National Super League (NSL) from next season. The latter has been relegated earlier after failing to honour three matches.

16th placed Kisumu All-Stars will play , who finished third in the NSL, for the two-legged relegation/promotion battle.

FKF has already confirmed Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United have been promoted to the KPL after finishing in the first two positions in the second tier.