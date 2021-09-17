Muyoti: Ex-AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz coach joins Nairobi City Stars

The former Harambee Star is an experienced tactician, having handled a number of clubs at various divisions in the country

Former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has been appointed head coach for Nairobi City Stars in a deal that will see him serve them for three years.

Muyoti - who has handled Thika United before when they were in the Premier League - will be assisted by City Stars legend John Amboko, who has been in charge of the team since July.

Amboko took over the reins of Simba wa Nairobi when Sanjin Alagic left with the season ongoing.

Skill and performance-based coach

"Muyoti has already been introduced to the entire City Stars setup, from the players to the rest of the technical bench, as well as the entire management, including the foundation," the club announced on Friday.

"He joins City Stars on a three-year deal."

"Muyoti is a skill and performance-based coach known for his leadership and good relationship with players from the young to the senior ones," the club's chair, Jonathan Jackson, is quoted as saying.

"He became the best fit for Simba wa Nairobi as the club has a balanced squad full of youth and experienced players. I take this opportunity to usher him to Nairobi City Stars."

On his part, City Stars chief executive officer Patrick Korir explained why they appointed Muyoti - who played for the Harambee Stars and captained them at various points between 2001 and 2004 - as their new coach.

"We were made aware of his availability at a time when we were looking through a pile of applications from both local and foreign coaches," said Korir.

"His recent track record where he made Homeboyz a formidable side in the last three seasons with a top-seven finish in all instances, as well as his great personality, became our attraction point.

"Most importantly, Muyoti is known for his voluntary service to the community, which directly aligns with the strong pillars of the Jonathan Jackson Foundation that manages Nairobi City Stars.

"It goes to say that in many fronts he suited the Nairobi City Stars family."

Change of plans

The Kenyan tactician, with 17 national team caps, explained why he was attracted to the Nairobi-based club.

"I would like to thank the chair Jonathan for the opportunity and for the confidence he has shown in me to coach Nairobi City Stars," said the coach.

Article continues below

"When I left my last workstation, I was going to seek an opportunity outside the country, but when the possibility to join City Stars came by, I had to change my plans.

"That possibility turned to reality, and it excites me to be part of Simba wa Nairobi, a club full of stability and ambitions. I believe that together, we will achieve the set targets."

Muyoti worked as an assistant coach for AFC Leopards before he was appointed head coach at Oserian, Zetech University, Thika United, Nzoia Sugar, and Kakamega Homeboyz.