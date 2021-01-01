Muyoti delighted with defensive show in Kakamega Homeboyz win over Sofapaka

The former Kenya midfielder is happy with the result over Batoto ba Mungu which he believes will give his team more confidence

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti was impressed with the defensive display by his team after a vital 1-0 win over Sofapaka.

The two teams met on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and were separated by Stephen Opoku's seventh-minute strike.

The tactician, however, believes his team would have won by a bigger margin if the chances they created were converted.

"I am impressed we went for an early goal and managed to get a win which is crucial for us," Muyoti told Goal.

"Sofapaka played well and created chances but we defended well to the end. Even when pressure was on our side, especially in the final quarter, we gave our best. I am happy that we kept a clean sheet against a good team.

"We had several chances to extend the lead but we did not take them. We would have won the game by a bigger margin."

The former Harambee Star further explained why the win against Batoto ba Mungu was important.

"The three points help us to continue surging upwards in the league and catch-up with other teams," Muyoti continued.

"It will also give us confidence because it is easier to win matches when players are confident and motivated. It was an important win for us and we are now looking forward to our next assignment.

"The main thing is to try and be consistent and that is the only way to catch-up with the teams above us."

After the win, the Western-based charges are on 21 points. They have played 16 matches this season, winning six, drawing three, and losing the remaining seven games.

They have also scored 18 goals and conceded 19 in the process.

The 11-time champions Tusker FC lead the race with 36 points from the 16 matches they have played as well. The Brewers have managed 11 wins, three draws, and two losses.

KCB are in second with 30 points after 15 games from which they have won nine matches, drawn three, and lost as many.

The 13-time champions AFC Leopards are third with 29 points after 14 games.