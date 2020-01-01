Mutiso narrates how ex-Harambee Star Mulama introduced him to football

The Huruma-raised former footballer went on to bag league titles with Gor Mahia and Mathare United

Former Kenyan Premier League ( ) winner Innocent Mutiso has detailed how Titus Mulama introduced him to the world of football.

Mutiso said he had to ditch his dream of becoming an athlete when Mulama spotted and introduced him to football, and talked about his journey that started at .

Mutiso went on to win three KPL titles, with Mathare United in 2008 and with in 2013 and 2014.

“I was introduced to football by [Titus] Mulama who was a Mathare United player at the time. I think I would have been an athlete if I wasn’t a footballer,” Mutiso told People Daily.

“My mum [Veronica Mutiso] was a great sprinter. She represented in the 1987 All Africa Games and won bronze in 400m.

“Titus saw me racing against fellow kids, leaving them for dead and that is when he called me and introduced me to football.

“He took me with him to Mathare United but then, it was a requirement that each player must be in an age-grade team as a way of giving back to society. So, I joined Mulama’s side, TC Babes, an U12 boys’ team.

“From there, I started to learn the ropes as we used to go to Mathare United’s games and everyone’s dreams in my generation were to play for Mathare.”

The winger took part in the 2010 Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup and says the tournament was one of the highlights in his career.

“This tournament was a big success for me and I think it is from it that my football career started,” he added.

“I was the tournament top scorer and Most Valuable Player [MVP] and upon return to Kenya, I was signed up by the Mathare Youth team under coach [Gabriel] Njoroge.

“I played for the youth team for a season and after that, I was called up to the senior side in 2007 under coach [Francis] Kimanzi, a man who moulded me into what I am today.

“He was like a father to me.”

Mutiso, who hung up his boots five years ago, also talked about the journey that saw him enjoy success in the KPL.

“In my debut season in the KPL, we finished second behind champions FC and in my full season with Mathare in 2008, we won the title,” revealed the retired winger.

“In 2009, we finished second behind champions and in 2010, I got my first call-up to the national team Harambee Stars.”

He retired in 2015 after injuring his Anterior Cruciate Ligament while turning out for Gor Mahia against GFC 105 in the FKF , a moment he has always described as his lowest.