Mutiso: Former Gor Mahia winger reveals his best and worst moments

The former Harambee Stars winger has also revealed how it felt leading K'Ogalo to first league title after 18 years

Innocent Mutiso has revealed getting dropped from remains the lowest moment in his football career.

The winger was let go by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants K'Ogalo in December 2014 after just two seasons. The 33-year-old had injured his knee when on duty against minnows GFC 105 in the FKF and never recovered on time.

He went on to learn of his fate through the media.

"[Getting dropped] by Gor Mahia without any medical aid to help me continue with my career remains the lowest point in my football life," Mutiso told Goal on Friday.

"After getting injured playing for the club, I was hoping they could treat me and help me get back on the pitch. It was not going to be the case, I learned of my dismissal through media, it was frustrating and disappointing, I felt all alone."

Despite the mistreatment, the former international recalls his good times at the club.

"The best moment at the club came in 2013 when I helped the team win the KPL title for the first time in 18 years," Mutiso recalls.

"The feeling was magical, I am proud I was part of the team that woke the sleeping giant. The title had been long overdue, it was the best way of rewarding the fans who had been disappointed a season earlier.

"It rekindled my moment at in 2008 when we went against all odds to win our maiden league title. For club football, those are the best moments which I will forever treasure."

In 2010, the soft speaking Mutiso made his debut in the national team but for the junior team.

"I was proud to get that call-up and captaining the team as well. Representing my country internationally, hearing and singing the national anthem before each game was no mean achievement.

"It was very emotional to me and a source of pride."

The winger never fully recovered from his niggling knee injury and struggled to get back to his best form. His last competitive game was with National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars a couple of seasons ago.

He briefly coached and played for Nairobi County team Imara Daima FC and is currently the Chapa Dimba ambassador where he mentors upcoming players.