Mutiso: Former Harambee Star believes Simba SC are on another level to Kaizer Chiefs

The former forward has tipped Mnyama to defeat Amakhosi in the Caf Champions League quarter-final stage

Former Harambee Star Innocent Mutiso has lauded Simba SC for their recent development both on and off the pitch and insists they will defeat Kaizer Chiefs in their Saturday Caf Champions League assignment.

The 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions will be away at FNB Stadium, Soccer City in Johannesburg hoping to get a positive outcome in the first leg of the competition to stand a chance of making it to the last four. The Football Kenya Federation Premier League winner is confident Wekundu wa Msimbazi will have the final laugh in the last eight.

"Simba are on another new level, the level most teams desire in football," Mutiso told Goal on Saturday.

"They have been building a team and recent results prove football has no shortcut, you have to set structures. They are developing well because the management is giving them enough support. If you get enough support off the pitch, then players for sure will perform.

"It will contribute positively to their Saturday game against Chiefs. I am not expecting Simba to fall, they will get a positive outcome and advance. Chiefs have been struggling badly and it will play a part in Saturday's game."

The former Gor Mahia player has further explained how current coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has positively impacted the team.

"He is an experienced coach who has revolutionised Simba since taking over," Mutiso added.

"Guiding them to victory against Al Ahly was not a mean achievement. It helped build the players' confidence and you can feel it. The coach understands them and the mentality he has installed in them is really good. It gives them the urge to win."

Mutiso's sentiments were echoed by former Kenya coach Adel Amrouche who believes Amakhosi will struggle to beat Mnyama.

"Looking at Simba, they have had a good season and they have quality players who are effectively competing," the Algerian stated.

"They have the momentum and all players are motivated and determined to make it to the next stage. From the beginning of the competition, they have been consistent.

"But for Chiefs, things have not been good, they lost some good players and did not replace them. They have also struggled to get the right balance and some gel is missing. As a result, their confidence levels have been affected as well and it is the reason I believe they will struggle."