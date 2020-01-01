Mutebi, 12 KCCA FC stars return positive coronavirus results ahead of AS Kigali showdown

The infection within the camp was confirmed after the players had engaged in a 2-1 Premier League loss to URA on Friday

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) head coach Mike Mutebi is understood to have contracted coronavirus ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup game against AS Kigali of Rwanda.

Mutebi, among the key players, according to Football256 returned positive tests before engaging in the first round of the Confederation Cup. The publication reports Mutebi, as well as his 12 players, were informed of the tests after they had faced Revenue Authority (URA FC) in a Premier League match on Friday.

The Kasasiro Boys were defeated by the tax collectors at the MTN Omondi Stadium to mark a second consecutive defeat for the 2019 league champions.

Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Samson Kigozi and Hassan Musana are said to have returned positives tests ahead of the crucial game against the Rwandan side. Hassan Matovu, an unused substitute against Sam Ssimbwa’s side, is also on the list of the players infected.

Assistant coach Badru Kabuye, goalkeeping coach Moses Oloya and first-team coach Jackson Magera are among the members of the technical bench who are also infected by Covid-19.

Football256 further reports that some players on the list had returned negative tests before they played URA before learning of the positive test after the Friday encounter.

The players and staff have been asked to undergo self-isolation further complicating the Confederation Cup plans for December and January. They will now wait for results from the following tests to confirm whether the infection in the camp is widespread.

Mutebi had exuded confidence that his side was ready for AS Kigali but injuries and the reported cases of coronavirus in his camp could have just come at the worst time.

“We are prepared and before we play AS Kigali, we would have played league matches including the last one against URA FC so that is going to give us good preparation,” Mutebi said in an earlier interview.

“But already, we are preparing well and of course we are playing the league matches and since this is a marathon, we are flowing along and the team that is playing well, has tried to do things right, is the team we are going to use.”

Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, and John Revita are the players who have been sidelined by injuries, making KCCA's squad very thin.