Mutamba & King'atua complete moves to Sofapaka on deadline day

Batoto ba Mungu have been busy in the mini-transfer window as they strengthened the squad with eight players

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka have completed the signings of Pistone Mutamba and David King'atua.

Mutamba has rejoined the club from Premier League side Bidco United while King'atua has been signed from Bandari, with each agreeing on two-year contracts with Batoto ba Mungu.

"Sofapaka Football Club has finalised the signing of [Pistone] Mutamba and [David] King'atua. The duo has put pen to paper to a two-year contract each at the club," the former Premier League champions announced on Monday.

"Congratulations Mutamba and King'atua. Welcome!"

Mutamba expressed his happiness over his return and stated his ambition to help the club going forward.



“It feels great to be here once more. Sofapaka to me is home and I don’t feel all too new here," the forward said.

"I' am glad the coach has shown confidence in me and I am looking forward to rewarding his trust in me by performing.”

Mutamba saw his expected move to Libyan side Asswehly SC fall through when talks with Bidco United did not succeed towards the end of January. The lanky striker had been signed by the Thika club at the beginning of the 2020/21 season as a free agent after being dropped by Wazito FC alongside 12 other players.

“It’s a pleasure to join such a big club with ambitions to prosper. I equally feel good reuniting with the head coach and I look forward to a good time at the club," King'atua said after putting pen to paper to serve the club.



Mutamba and King'atua's arrivals have been confirmed after Bernard Muiruri completed a move to the top-flight side after successful trials.

Recently, Batoto ba Mungu shifted base to Wundanyi in the Taita Taveta County, where they scouted the youngster from Granton Samboja Super Cup.

They also completed the transfers of the former Napsa Stars and Tusker striker Timothy Otieno, Wazito FC midfielder Joseph Waithera and Burundians David Nshimirimana and Bizimana Amissi, as well as Togo goalkeeper Abdoul-Moubarak Aigba from AS OTR FC.

A number of players were released by the Premier League club in order to create room for the new ones.

Nigerian striker Promise Chinoso, former KCB defender Jacobs Faina, defender Bryson Juma, who was signed in November from second-tier Soy United, midfielders David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu were among the players who left.

Goalkeeper Isaiah Wakasala, captain Eli Asieche, Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana and another Nigerian striker Michael Karamor were the others who were axed.

March 1 marks the end of the mini-transfer window which had opened on February 1st.