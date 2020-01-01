Mutamba: I harbour no bad feelings against Wazito FC for axing me

The former Batoto ba Mungu striker says he sees his departure as an opportunity

Pistone Mutamba has revealed he has already moved on after being fired by Wazito FC at the end of the last campaign.

The former and Harambee Stars striker was among the eleven players released by Wazito after they failed to challenge for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Others axed alongside Mutamba were the foreign quartet of Augustine Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issifou Bourahana, and Paul Acquah, former winger Victor Ndinya, Harambee Stars trialist Teddy Osok, former striker Derrick Otanga, goalkeepers Kevin Omondi, and Steven Njung’e.

Mutamba has now said he did not have any bad feelings towards the club for the decision they took to fire him and says he is now working hard to get a team and kick-start his career.

“I believe whenever one door closes, another one opens elsewhere. I have received some offers from top clubs in the country but it’s still early to make a decision,” Mutamba is quoted by The Star.

“When I joined Wazito, it wasn't easy for me to break into the first eleven. I remained patient learning and working hard until I cemented my position in the team. I received full support during my time with Wazito and I want to wish them well in their new endeavours.”

Mutamba, who managed to score eight goals for the promoted side last season, has also revealed several clubs from and the East African region have shown keen interest in his services and he will make up a decision soon.

“It’s true I have received several offers within Kenya and outside the country from several clubs which I can’t mention now because I’m yet to settle on the suitable offer,” Mutamba continued.

“It’s not all about money but I want a club where I can develop and realise my potential as a player.”

Wazito have so far unveiled seven new signings in a bid to have a good campaign once the new season starts.

After promotion in 2019, the Nairobi-based club made big-name signings in the last two transfer windows but they failed to make much of an impact in the top league.

Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma, a defensive midfielder and who is an alumnus of Kisumu Day High School and a former AFC star, is the latest player the former National Super League (NSL) champions announced on Friday.

Former AFC Leopards’ Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno from Leads United, Kevin Kimani from , former winger Boniface Omondi, ex- ’s Edwin Omondi, and Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu from Nairobi City Stars are the players Wazito have signed.