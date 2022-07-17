Mustafa Kizza: FC Arouca sign Uganda midfielder formerly of CF Montreal

The 22-year-old Cranes midfielder has left MLS and will now play in the Primeira League after signing a three-year contract

Portuguese outfit FC Arouca have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mustafa Kizza in readiness for the new season.

The 22-year-old Uganda international was a free agent after parting ways with Major League Soccer side CF Montreal at the end of last season.

Arouca have confirmed Kizza has signed a three-year contract and will be part of their squad for the new Primeira Liga season.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of Mustafa Kizza on a three-year contract,” revealed the club on their Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Kizza has expressed his delight at signing for Arouca and promised to help the team achieve their targets for the new season and beyond.

“I am extremely honoured to join Arouca for the next three years,” Kizza wrote on his social media pages, adding: “I promise to give my very best to the club, who I thank for believing in me and the fans.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends that have supported me in the past months.

“For this season I just want to work hard, play, and get to know the team so we can get positive performances. Then the results will appear. But the main focus will always be to help the team achieve their targets.”

Born in Kibuli, Uganda, Kizza started his journey in the Ugandan Premier League when he was unveiled as a KCCA FC player in 2017. Kizza made his senior debut for the Kasasiro Boys against Bright Stars FC at Phillip Omondi Stadium on March 3, 2017, and scored his first goal against Police FC on November 15, 2017.

In total, he managed 70 games for KCCA and scored 11 goals. In July 2020, he signed for Montreal, who were then managed by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. At Montreal, he managed 20 appearances overall, but at the end of last season, he became a free agent after the MLS outfit declined an option to renew his deal.

On the international scene, Kizza played for Uganda U20 during the 2017 Cosafa U20 Cup in Zambia and made his debut on December 6, 2017, against Zambia at Arthur Davis Stadium, Kitwe.

He was then promoted to the U23 and represented Uganda at the Afcon U23 qualifiers. He made his debut on November 14, 2018, against South Sudan at Star Times Stadium Lugogo; and Uganda won the game 1-0 with Kizza scoring the winner.

He made his senior national team debut on June 1, 2019, against Lesotho during the 2019 Cosafa Cup and he has so far managed 16 caps and scored four goals.