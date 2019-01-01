'Must be the hair!' - Selangor hero Sean's humourous take on his match-winning feat

Sean Selvaraj netted a late brace to help Selangor record a 4-3 win over Melaka United in their Super League match on Saturday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

left it late to snatch a dramatic 4-3 win over in their Super League match on Saturday, thanks to young forward Sean Selvaraj's late brace.

Sean, who had not found the back of the net this season before the encounter, made full use of his introduction in the 74th minute, when the visitors were trailing 3-2, to head in two late goals and win the game for them.

Speaking in the match broadcaster's post-game interview, the 22-year old forward credited head coach B. Satiananthan's instructions, as well as a minor change in his appearance, for his match-winning performance.

He appeared in the match with his hair dyed a light shade of green, which coincidentally is also the colour of Melaka.

"The coach took Karpet (Syazwan Zainon) off and pulled Amri (veteran forward Amri Yahyah) to the side with me coming on in front, and the coach told me to just try my best to run behind the defence and score.

"Both my goals came from set-pieces, and I feel it was [because of] my hair! I've had shots on target previously but none went in so that's why I dyed my hair green today. Thank God two of my tries went in today and I got the three points for the team," said the former Negeri Sembilan youth player.

Selangor will next take on at home on matchday nine, on the back of four successive competitive wins, and surely their fans will be hoping to see Sean turn out on Friday with his hair dyed a striking yellow.

"Saya bangga dapat 3 mata berharga untuk @FASelangorMy."



Ulasan oleh wira Selangor, Sean Selvaraj selepas gol-gol beliau di hujung perlawanan #MELSEL berjaya meraih kemenangan untuk Gergasi Merah.#LigaSuper2019#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/Ri3K2fOiKU — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) April 6, 2019

