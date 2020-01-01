Musonye: Ex-Cecafa boss set to battle Mwendwa for top FKF seat

The veteran administrator reveals to Goal he will soon announce his candidacy to vie for the top seat when polls take place

Nicholas Musonye has joined the growing list of candidates seeking to lead the Football Federation (FKF) for the next four years.

The veteran administrator, who recently stepped down as the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) secretary-general after almost 20 years in office, has revealed to Goal he will vie for the top FKF seat when elections take place.

“I have been persuaded by several stakeholders to throw myself in the race for the top seat and I have really been thinking about it,” Musonye told Goal on Friday.

“My phone is always busy with calls from football-loving Kenyans who feel I am the one to resurrect the dwindling standards of the sport and I want to state I am going to give it a try, I will go for it.

“But first of all, we must wait for the coronavirus pandemic to be contained, I think it is the most worrying issue for Kenyans now.

"We can only go for elections after the virus is brought to a halt and then after that, we can think about football and elections.

“My intentions after retiring from Cecafa was to stay away from football but when stakeholders come looking for you even at your house, then it means something is wrong somewhere and needs to be fixed, we will discuss this, don’t worry, when the time [for elections] comes, I will declare my stand.”

Musonye enjoyed a long stint at the regional body which was founded in 1927 and consists of a 12 member football association - Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, , , and Zanzibar.

Musonye served under five elected Cecafa presidents including Tanzanian Leodegar Tenga, the late Farah Addo from Somalia, the late Ugandan David Obua, and incumbent Jafar Mutasim from Sudan.

He will now join a host of aspirants who are keen to unseat current FKF president Nick Mwendwa, which includes ex-FKF boss Sam Nyamweya, CEO Omondi Aduda, former FKF NEC member for Coast Twaha Mbarak, and former Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca) deputy secretary-general Hamisi Shivachi.

The national elections will be held immediately after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained with the exercise previously cancelled on two occasions by a local court owing to a number of irregularities.