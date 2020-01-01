Musamali: AFC Leopards loans out midfielder to Nzoia Sugar

Ingwe have revealed a loan move for their youngster who will play for the Kanduyi-based club

AFC have confirmed midfielder Dan Musamali has moved to on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster, who signed for Ingwe in 2019 from St. Anthony in Kitale, will have an option of playing against the parent club during that loan period.

“Our midfielder Dan Musamali has joined Nzoia Sugar on a season-long loan,” AFC Leopards confirmed on their social media pages. “The youngster joined us in September 2019, from St. Anthony Kitale, and has an option to play against his parent club across all competitions.”

Musamali has expressed his delight at getting a move where he can secure play-time and build his career.

“It is an opportunity for me to get more playing time as well as improve myself. The team currently is full of experience for the season and my desire is to come back and earn myself a place once again," he said.

His loan move comes just a few hours after Ingwe confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Congolese holding midfielder Fabrice Mugheni from Rwanda National Football League side Rayon Sports," Leopards confirmed on their official social media outlets.

“The former Police FC and Kiyovu SC star midfielder joins us on a two-year deal.”

Mugheni is one of the players that left Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in June as the club experienced a mass exodus.

He had joined the Blues for the second time towards the end of the 2017/18 season and played a critical role as they lifted the Rwandan Premier League title in the subsequent season.

The midfielder was the fifth player to leave Rayon Sports after his teammate and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona, who signed for rivals SC Kiyovu.

Eric Rutanga and Eric Iradukunda were the others who left the troubled giants and joined Police FC.

Mugheni had featured for Rayon Sports in 2015 and his stay through to 2017 helped the club win two titles. The first one was the Rwandan Peace Cup in 2016 before the league title in the 2016/17 season.

The 13-time league champions have been working on strengthening their team ahead of the new season. John Oyemba, Harrison Mwendwa, and Bienvenue Shaka are the players already confirmed at the Den.