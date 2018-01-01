Musa out, Iwobi, Salah & Aubamenyang make African Player of the Year award shortlist

The 26-year-old will not win a first African Footballer of the Year award in 2018, with Iwobi, Salah and Mane in the running

The Confederation of African Football has announced the top 10 shortlists for the 2018 African Player of the Year with Ahmed Musa not making the cut.

Alex Iwobi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Sadio Mane made the cut decided by votes from the members of the Caf Media Committee, Caf Technical & Development Committee and half of the 20-member panel of experts.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah won the accolade for 2017 after a sizzling season for the English Premier League side.

The winners will be decided by votes from the head coaches and Technical Directors of the National Associations affiliated to Caf.

The Awards Gala will take place on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

THE TOP 10 SHORTLIST: African Player of the year #CAFAWARDS18 pic.twitter.com/0lTh0cNZyx — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 14, 2018