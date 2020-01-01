Musa Mohammed set to return to Nkana FC after failed Sofapaka talks

Goal can reveal that the ex-K’Ogalo skipper will be heading back to Zambia for another season with the champions

Former defender Musa Mohammed is on his way back to Nkana FC.

The former K’Ogalo captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Kenyan Premier League ( ) side , after running down his contract with the Zambian giants, who won the league title last season.

A source close to the player has now confirmed to Goal Mohammed will be heading back to Zambia to play for Nkana for another season.

More teams

“They [Nkana] have asked him to travel and he will leave on Sunday to sign a one-year deal,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Wednesday.

Mohammed was not involved in the last league matches as Nkana went on to wrestle the title from Zesco United.

Goal also understands other Kenyan players at Nkana – Duncan Otieno, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakava – will also return to play for the club in the new season.

Otieno and Shakava were also heavily linked with transfers to AFC but the source has confirmed they will all return to Zambia to feature for the champions, who will now take part in the Caf .

Sofapaka through president Elly Kalekwa had engaged the player over a possible transfer but the deal did not materialize.

“Musa is an exceptional talent, and the coach [John Baraza] was keen on working with him,” Kalekwa told Goal after the move hit a snag.

Article continues below

“The only obstacle was on the sign-on fee where the player wanted Ksh 6 million before committing. It was too much for the club; the club is now working on plan B to ensure everything is seamless by the start of the new campaign.

“Sometimes also the coach decides who he wants to work with, in the team, so if he again recommends otherwise, we have to follow because he is the one who will work with these players and not the management.”

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017 before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana. When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.