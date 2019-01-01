Musa Mohammed: Harambee Stars did not deserve to lose against Ghana

The Harambee Stars is set to pitch camp in France from May in readiness for the 2019 Afcon finals set for Egypt in June

Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed says the national team had expected to get a positive result away against in the Afcon qualifier.

A late goal from striker Caleb Ekuban ensured that the Black Stars finished the campaign with nine points and top of Group F; that, according to Mohammed, was not the plan.

“It was a tough game; we are aware that playing a team like Ghana at their own yard is not easy.

"But we played well, gave everything on the pitch but we did not get the result we wanted, but at least we know what we are capable of,” Mohammed told Goal.

qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals alongside the Black Stars with Ethiopia failing to get past the group stage.

Harambee Stars have been seeded in Pot 4 for the draw alongside neighbors , Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, and Madagascar and will be their sixth appearance in the African competition.

The draw for the 2019 edition will take place on April 12 in a historic place facing the Sphinx and the Pyramids, near Cairo, .