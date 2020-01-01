Musa Mohammed: Former Gor Mahia captain confirms transfer talks with Yanga SC

The defender, who is currently serving Zambian side Nkana FC, reveals his agent is negotiating with the Tanzanian outfit over a potential move

Kenyan international and former skipper Musa Mohammed has confirmed talks with Tanzanian record champions Yanga SC over a potential move.

Rumours over the past couple of days have linked Mohammed with a potential move to Yanga and in an interview with Goal, the player confirmed his agent is currently engaged with the club.

"Yanga are still negotiating with my agent and so we can just wait and see how the talks will proceed. It is just my hope everything will turn positive," Mohammed told Goal.

The central defender is currently playing for Nkana FC, which is home to other Kenyan stars including former AFC captain Duncan Otieno, former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya, who joined in January 2020.

Mohammed's contract with the Zambian Super League outfit is expected to end in June this year.

Should he ditch the Kitwe-based club and join the Wananchi, the former Gor Mahia and Kenyan Premier League ( )-winning captain will be playing for the fourth club in his career.

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017 before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana. When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.

Should he cross to the Tanzanian league, he will be linking up with his international compatriot Farouk Shikalo, who joined the club right after the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in in 2019.

Among the high-profile Kenyan players to have played for the 27-time VPL champions is Boniface Ambani, who featured for them between 2009 and 2010.

Reports have also linked the club with another player in Harrison Mwendwa, who is currently contracted with .