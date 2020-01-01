Musa Mohamed: Former Gor Mahia captain joins Lusaka Dynamos on one-year deal

The move has been confirmed after talks with Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida failed in the last minutes

Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohamed has joined Zambian Super League side Lusaka Dynamos for one year.

Mohamed joins the Lusaka club – his second in the Super League – after his contract with the Nkana FC ended at the end of last season.

The former KF Tirana star was part of the team that fought for the league title till the last match in the 2019/20 campaign that was cancelled in August after it had just restarted.

More teams

The international made the move after his talks with the Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida failed to materialise after lengthy talks.

“I have signed the deal that will see me be at Lusaka Dynamos for one year,” the Kenyan Premier League winner with told Goal on Wednesday.

“My dream is to help the team win the league this season. As a player, that is my main target and I am sure with the new teammates we will achieve just that.”

Speaking about his immediate former club Nkana, Mohamed said he will forever appreciate the support he got while at Kalampa.

“I would like to say big thank you to Nkana family especially for the support I enjoyed while I was there. They believed in me and gave me the necessary support as a player," he continued.

“I wish them all the best in the season.”

The former Gor Mahia captain also said the Lusaka Dynamos transfer will help him grow as a player.

“I am cherished by the move because I think it is another step that will help me career-wise,” the centre-back concluded.

Lusaka Dynamos, who drew with Buildcon FC in the 2020/21 season opener, are 12th and will face Napsa Stars – home to Kenya’s Timothy Otieno and Shaban Odhoji - for the second game of the season on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Mohamed is among the Kenyans plying his trade in Zambia and was with Duke Abuya, Duncan Otieno and Harun Shakava at Nkana last season. Otieno has so far left and returned to AFC .

Former top scorers Jesse Were and John Makwatta are at Zesco United alongside defender David ‘Calabar’ Owino and goalkeeper Ian Otieno, while former AFC Leopards midfielder Andrew Tololwa is at Red Arrows.