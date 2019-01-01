Musa Barrow helps Atalanta chase Inter Milan for Champions League spot
Musa Barrow scored his first Serie A goal of the season as Atalanta defeated relegation-threatened Genoa 2-1 in Saturday's Serie A encounter.
Atalanta's push for a Champions League spot received a boost as the win saw them swap positions with third-placed Inter Milan. The latter team could reclaim their spot should they beat Chievo on Monday.
Barrow put the hosts in the driving seat with a goal in the 46th minute. Timothy Castagne doubled their lead in the 53rd minute, with Goran Pandev's late goal a mere consolation for the visiting team.
Barrow now has five goals this season, with four of those strikes coming in the Europa League.
The Gambian will hope to add to his tally against Lazio and league leaders Juventus on Wednesday and next Sunday respectively.