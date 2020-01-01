Musa and Omurwa's Harambee Stars call-ups reward for Wazito FC performances - Ambani

The duo will be hoping to give their best and convince Kenya's technical bench they deserve to be in the team

Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani has welcomed the inclusion of Brian Musa and Johnstone Omurwa to the Harambee Stars' 34-man squad named by coach Francis Kimanzi in preparation for the October 10 friendly game against Zambia.

The duo was among the new players introduced as the technical bench builds a team for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers scheduled for November. The youthful tactician has stated the duo was rewarded for their good work in the team.

"Their inclusion makes me happy because it is a reward for the good work they have been doing in the team," Ambani told the club's official website.

"Musa and Omurwa have been working really hard and I believe they can only get better."

The Wazito coach has challenged his charges to emulate the duo and perform well for the team to stand a chance of getting recognition in the future.

"Every player’s dream is to play for the national team and you can only achieve that if you perform well at club level," Ambani added.

"My players should strive to deliver for Wazito FC and other things like playing for Harambee Stars will follow."

Arnold Origi of HIFK Fotboll in Finland was recalled to the team’s fold after a five-year absence. Origi, Ian Otieno of Zesco United, and ’ Timothy Otieno are the goalkeepers called up for the October 10 encounter against Chipolopolo.

Clarke Oduor of Championship side Barnsley and Masoud Juma of JS Kabylie have also been included in the squad that is likely to be maintained for the Comoros Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Samuel Olwande ( , Kenya), David Owino ( , Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC , Kenya), Andrew Juma ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, ), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, ), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserve Team: Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Stephen Otieno ( , Kenya), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker, Kenya), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya)