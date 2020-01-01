Mururi reveals why he snubbed Kisumu All-Stars for Sofapaka

The former Kenya international was set to take over at the struggling KPL side, only to strike a deal with Batoto ba Mungu

Mike Mururi has explained why he turned down Kisumu All-Stars job and instead accepted a role as 's assistant coach.

Mururi, who was recently in charge of the Divison One side Soy United, had agreed to take over at Kisumu All-Stars as Henry Omino's replacement only to take a U-turn and land at Sofapaka to deputize for John Baraza.

"I was heading to Kisumu All-Stars, but it was upon the request of coach Baraza, who approached me and requested that I help out,” Mururi told the club's portal. “I gave it a thought, and upon deliberating, I decided to join the team because of the ambition and the target of the club.

“I am glad of joining Sofapaka," he added. "It’s such a massive club with some good achievements and a huge following.”

The former Sher Karuturi and Kakamega coach also made an assessment of Sofapaka's squad just after his first training session with the team ahead of Saturday's clash against .

“From my first session, there is talent and quality in the team,” added Mururi. “Just a few areas to be worked on and we shall be okay. Sofapaka are such family, they have welcomed me warmly and I feel settled ready to deliver.”

Meanwhile, Baraza explained why he opted to appoint the former Sugar coach.

“Mururi is an experienced coach, he comes with a lot to offer and help improve the team,” stated Baraza. “I contacted him because I felt as a team we were not doing well in some areas, especially in our defence area.

“So, I thought of him because he is good at that area and generally is a top coach who will help me to realise the club’s ambition.”

Sofapaka have been without an assistant coach since Baraza assumed the reins in November 2019 after Divaldo Alves was sacked. Mururi signed a three-year contract with the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions.