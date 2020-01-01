Muntari and Gyan: Awako believes the duo could revive the Ghana Premier League

The Great Olympics attacker shares his thoughts on the reported comeback of the two icons to the domestic championship

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako believes the Premier League will immensely improve should the celebrated Black Stars duo Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan return to the top-flight.

In the twilight of their careers, the two players have recently been linked to clubs in the championship, having both revealed their desire to grace the league once again before calling time on their playing careers.

Muntari, who has had training stints with 19-time champions , is reportedly nearing a deal with the Phobians, while Gyan has been linked to 23-time champions .

“I think this is a plus for us the players and the football association because their return to the local scene will motivate supporters to go to the stadium in their numbers," Awako, himself a returnee after stints in and the USA, said as reported by Footballghana .

“So if all these great players want to come back I think it’s going to revive the game here.”

Former Milan and midfielder Muntari, 35, has been without a club since ending a short spell with Spanish second division fold Albacete last year.

The 2010 winner has also played for , Pescara in , Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna, Ittihad in and Portsmouth in where he won the in 2008.

Gyan, Ghana's most-capped and all-time top scorer with 106 matches and 51 goals, is currently on the books of side .

The 34-year-old has played for Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, Al Ain and Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates, English side Sunderland, in and Italian fold Udinese.

Muntari and Gyan, who have each represented Ghana at three World Cups between 2006 and 2014, both played for local side Liberty Professionals before travelling abroad for their new adventures.