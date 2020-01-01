Mungai, Okumu: Nairobi City Stars sign winger and defender from Coast Stima

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side Nairobi City Stars have signed defender Herit Mungai Atariza and winger Rodgers Okumu ahead of the new season.

Simba wa Nairobi have confirmed the arrival of the two players from the National Super League (NSL) side Coast Stima. After his signing, Mungai, who also played for Posta and , stated his dream has come true after joining the promoted side.

"It feels great to join City Stars as the club has been my dream team since I was a young lad," the defender told the club's portal.

Okumu also revealed why he opted to make a move to the Kangemi-based side, ending his five-year stay at the coastal-based team.

"To scale my football upwards, I decided to move out of my comfort zone and go elsewhere. It’s a blessing to join City Stars and I am happy to be part of the team," the fleet-footed forward said.

"I want to work hard and help the team to achieve its goals."

City Stars' team coordinator Samson Otieno has explained why his team decided to approach Okumu.

"During our game against Coast Stima at Toyoyo Okumu was top of his game against City Stars," he said.

He scored once and had two assists. From then on our scouts monitored all his games and were convinced he will be a good addition."

Otieno further stated Simbwa wa Nairobi are done in the transfer window after sealing the services of Mungai.

"[Mungai] hands the coach good options on the left both at the back and further up. He is a quality player and on behalf of City Stars we welcome him on board," he concluded.

"With his arrival, City Stars has officially closed transfer activities in the current window."

City Stars have also signed midfielders Ronney Kola Oyaro from Kenya School of Government, Timothy Ouma of Laiser Hill and, Vapor Sports' Rowland Makati.

They also raided Wazito FC for goalkeeper Steve Ngunge Ndungu alongside Elvis Ochoro, formerly with Hakati Sportif.

Others who have been signed by the team include Yusuf Mukisa Lubowa, who was playing for Ugandan outfit Proline FC, and Kennedy Onyango of Kakamega .

The transfer window will be officially closed on Friday, November 6.