Muluya reacts after first Kariobangi Sharks' FKF Premier League loss to Tusker

The tactician is also hopeful his in-form striker Eric Kapaito will have an injury-free season

head coach William Muluya has blamed individual mistakes as the reason why they fell 4-2 against FC in a FKF Premier League game played at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Henry Meja and Brian Marita scored a brace each for the Brewers while Erick Kapaito replied with a brace as well for the Slum Boys.

The youthful coach believes the result is a wake-up call for his charges and they must do better in the forthcoming assignments.

More teams

"We were punished for the mistakes we committed in dangerous positions," Muluya told Goal on Sunday.

"Out of the four goals scored, two were from the set-pieces owing to the fouls we committed. It was individual mistakes and it is like we gifted them the lead; so we had to work even harder for a comeback."

The 11-time league champions had to play with 10 men for the better part of the second half after a red card to Rogers Aloro. However, Muluya insists it was not an advantage for his team, as others may have felt.

"I always prefer playing 11 vs 11 because when your opponent is a man less, it is not easy as others may perceive," he continued.

"When Tusker were reduced to 10 players, they knew they had to double their efforts. It was like a psychological boost for them. They even went ahead to score and finished on a high and eventually, they won the game.

"The loss is a wake-up call for us, we have to go back to the drawing board, work harder and amend the mistakes we made with hopes of bouncing back to winning ways in our next game."

Article continues below

The tactician also commented on his striker Eric Kapaito, who has started the season on a high, and after eight matches he is leading the top scorer's chart with 11 goals.

"Kapaito is being rewarded for the hard work and discipline he always puts in training and matches as well," he added.

"Last season, injuries slowed him down, but he has been doing well this season. We hope he maintains his run to the end. No coach would like to lose his best players."