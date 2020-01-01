Kariobangi Sharks

Muluya keen on helping Kariobangi Sharks get past Kenpoly

The 2018 champions are aiming at advancing to the next phase of the competition

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya believes his charges will deliver a positive outcome when they play Kenpoly in the FKF Shield on Sunday.

The 2018 champions have not had a good run in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and they are aiming at going all the way and win the Shield once again.

Ahead of the match, the youthful coach stated how well his players are prepared to give their best and get a win against the minnows.

    "The players have sufficiently trained and I believe they are more than capable to participate in the knockout stages of the FKF [Shield] on Sunday and attain a positive result," Muluya is quoted by the federation's website.

    The match will take place at Kasarani Stadium.

    Full fixture
    Jericho Revelation vs Bidco United
    Tandaza vs Posta Rangers
    Balaji EPZ vs Sofapaka
    Zetech Titans vs FC Talanta
    SS Assad vs Fortune Sacco
    Nyabururu Sportiff vs Kisumu Allstars
    Egerton vs Wazito
    Flamingo vs Migori Youth
    Transfoc vs Ushuru
    KSG Ogopa vs Bandari
    Naivas vs Gor Mahia
    Kenpoly vs Kariobangi Sharks
    Keroka Technical vs Vihiga United
    Zoo Youth vs KCB
    Elim vs AFC Leopards
    Luanda Villa vs Ulinzi Stars

     

     

