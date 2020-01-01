Muluya keen on helping Kariobangi Sharks get past Kenpoly
Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya believes his charges will deliver a positive outcome when they play Kenpoly in the FKF Shield on Sunday.
The 2018 champions have not had a good run in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and they are aiming at going all the way and win the Shield once again.
Ahead of the match, the youthful coach stated how well his players are prepared to give their best and get a win against the minnows.
"The players have sufficiently trained and I believe they are more than capable to participate in the knockout stages of the FKF [Shield] on Sunday and attain a positive result," Muluya is quoted by the federation's website.
The match will take place at Kasarani Stadium.
Full fixture
Jericho Revelation vs Bidco United
Tandaza vs Posta Rangers
Balaji EPZ vs Sofapaka
Zetech Titans vs FC Talanta
SS Assad vs Fortune Sacco
Nyabururu Sportiff vs Kisumu Allstars
Egerton vs Wazito
Flamingo vs Migori Youth
Transfoc vs Ushuru
KSG Ogopa vs Bandari
Naivas vs Gor Mahia
Kenpoly vs Kariobangi Sharks
Keroka Technical vs Vihiga United
Zoo Youth vs KCB
Elim vs AFC Leopards
Luanda Villa vs Ulinzi Stars