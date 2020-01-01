Muluya keen on helping Kariobangi Sharks get past Kenpoly

The 2018 champions are aiming at advancing to the next phase of the competition

head coach William Muluya believes his charges will deliver a positive outcome when they play Kenpoly in the FKF Shield on Sunday.

The 2018 champions have not had a good run in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and they are aiming at going all the way and win the Shield once again.

Ahead of the match, the youthful coach stated how well his players are prepared to give their best and get a win against the minnows.

"The players have sufficiently trained and I believe they are more than capable to participate in the knockout stages of the FKF [Shield] on Sunday and attain a positive result," Muluya is quoted by the federation's website.

The match will take place at Kasarani Stadium.

Full fixture

Jericho Revelation vs Bidco United

Tandaza vs Posta

Balaji EPZ vs

Zetech Titans vs FC Talanta

SS Assad vs Fortune Sacco

Nyabururu Sportiff vs Kisumu Allstars

Egerton vs Wazito

Flamingo vs Migori Youth

Transfoc vs Ushuru

KSG Ogopa vs

Naivas vs

Kenpoly vs Kariobangi Sharks

Keroka Technical vs

Zoo Youth vs

Elim vs AFC

Luanda Villa vs