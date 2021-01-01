Muluya: Kariobangi Sharks must start afresh after AFC Leopards defeat

The Slum Boys’ tactician says he will have to plan afresh after the team suffered a defeat against Ingwe on Sunday

coach William Muluya has confessed he will go back to the drawing board and rebuild afresh after their latest defeat in the FKF Premier League against AFC .

The Sharks had started the season on a high note and were unbeaten in the opening six rounds of matches before they lost 4-2 against FC.

And since the defeat to the Brewers, Sharks have struggled to win their matches, and against Ingwe they lost 2-0 courtesy of goals from lead striker Elvis Rupia and Jaffery Owiti.

Coach Muluya has now admitted the latest defeat has forced him to reevaluate his approach as they have to regroup afresh.

“It is back to the drawing board now because our performance is not what we have been enjoying when the season kicked-off,” Muluya told Goal after the AFC Leopards game at Kasarani.

“We have to look at what is happening to us, we have to study the last three matches and get to know where the problem lies, I don’t know why we cannot score goals, we were scoring goals in the first five matches but now we are struggling to score goals and that is unacceptable.

“We are lucking the hunger to go for goals, our fight for goals is down, and if you look at the game, AFC Leopards got two chances and used them.”

On whether his players are to blame for the goals they conceded, Muluya explained: “I don’t want to blame Brian [Bwire] for the second goal, he came off his line to try and get us a goal as we were down 1-0 and it was a corner, but AFC Leopards used his absence from the line to score, so I feel he was also trying to get us a goal.

“It’s normal, there is nothing to worry about, he left his goal line because he wanted to get us a goal, it is not the first time [Bwire] is doing that, so I cannot blame him for the second goal.

“AFC Leopards scored in the first half and defended very well, they kept us at bay and when they scored the second, it was game over, so we have to congratulate them for the performance they displayed.”

Kariobangi Sharks will next take on Nairobi City Stars while AFC Leopards will come up against Posta .