Muluya: Kariobangi Sharks coach delighted after huge win over Wazito

The Slum Boys are currently top of the table after a healthy win over the Nairobi-based side last weekend

head coach William Muluya is delighted with the way his charges played in their 4-0 win against Wazito FC in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

In the Sunday game, Daniel Sakari, Erick Kapaito, and Julius Masaba scored the goals that took Kariobangi Sharks to the top of the table. The youthful tactician admits it happened because everyone played his part effectively.

"It was a collective responsibility from the players to the technical bench but I am delighted with the way the fans gave their best to get a positive result," Muluya told Goal.

"We want to play good football this season and push for a win in every game we play."

Erick Kapaito was the man of the match as he created and scored a brace. He was outstanding throughout the game and on another day, he could have easily scored a hat-trick.

"This is the season Kapaito has started with no injuries," Muluya said regarding his forward.

"As a captain, he also played well and led by example. It is all a coach needs from his captain; he played like a leader. The team needs him.

"He created an assist and scored a brace which is really good for the team and the start of the season."

In some stages of the game, the Slum Boys looked lost tactically owing to the excitement of getting a healthy lead, and Muluya pointed out how he addressed the issue.

"At some point, the players forgot about tactical discipline because they were leading, and as a coach, I had to remind them what they should do."

Sakari gave Kariobangi Sharks the lead in the 34th minute with the hosts looking a more comfortable side in how they dealt with their opponents.

Francis Kimanzi made a first-half change in the 41st minute when he withdrew former Kakamega defender Ronald Omino for winger Kelvin Kimani. The tactical change did not bring a much-needed edge at the front as Wazito went into the break trailing by a 1-0 margin.

In the 54th minute, Amos Asembeka and Whyvone Isuza were substituted and their places were taken by Ali Hassan and Kennedy Owino.

Kapaito, the newly-named Kariobangi Sharks captain, scored the second three minutes after the hour mark. The concession of the second goal pushed Kimanzi to make another two changes; Musa Masika and Clinton Okoth replaced Kevin Okumu and Boniface Omondi.

The changes did not stabilise Wazito as Kapaito grabbed his second in the 78th minute to give Kariobangi Sharks a healthy cushion going into the last 10 minutes.

Masaba scored in the 89th minute to ensure Kariobangi Sharks downed their Nairobi opponents by a 4-0 margin.