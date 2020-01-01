Mulumba: FC Platinum on verge of signing Bandari defender

Reports indicate the footballer is set to complete the transfer to the Premier Soccer League side on a two-year contract

Defender Felly Mulumba is closing in on a move to join Zimbabwean top-flight side Platinum FC from .

The Congolese defender was the immediate captain of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side and he leaves after serving them for the last four seasons.

Reports indicate Mulumba has penned a two-year deal with the Zimbabwean side.

Should the deal go through, Platinum will become the fifth club for the towering centre-back having played for AS Saint Luc of the Democratic Republic of Congo, KPL sides Posta , and Bandari.

Mulumba helped The Dockers lift the FKF last year after beating in the final and leaves them struggling in the league in the current campaign.

After finishing second in the last two seasons to , Bandari are 11th on the log with 20 points this season. They have won and drawn in five matches apiece while the number of matches lost up to now are nine and Mulumba's exit may be a blow to them.

The Congolese exit means interim coach Twahir Muhiddin has been left with Brian Otieno and Bernard Odhiambo as key centre-backs.