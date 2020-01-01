Mulumba: FC Platinum complete signing of Bandari defender

Reports indicate the footballer finalised the transfer to the Premier Soccer League side after agreeing on a two-year contract

Defender Felly Mulumba has completed a transfer move to Zimbabwean top-flight side Platinum FC from .

The Congolese defender was the immediate captain of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side and he leaves after serving them for the last five seasons.

Reports indicate Mulumba has penned a two-year deal with the Zimbabwean side.

Platinum become the fifth club for the towering centre-back having played for AS Saint Luc of the Democratic Republic of Congo, KPL sides Posta , and Bandari.

Mulumba helped The Dockers lift the FKF last year after beating in the final and leaves them struggling in the league in the current campaign.

He also lifted the KPL Super Cup under coach Bernard Mwalala after beating in the league's curtain-raiser.

After finishing second in the last two seasons to Gor Mahia, Bandari are 11th on the log with 20 points this season. They have won and drawn in five matches apiece while the number of matches lost up to now are nine and Mulumba's exit is a blow to them.

Mulumba, in his farewell message, said serving bandari will be an important part of his career while in KPL.

"I will be leaving Bandari after a five-year stint, and I send my gratitude to the club, the Sponsor (KPA) the technical bench, the football federation and all the Bandari fans," Mulumba posted on his Facebook page.

"I have had very good memories with the club, and I have a very special place in my heart for the club. Over the years, this club has been my life and we have achieved a lot together with which I shall never forget.

"Thank you so much, guys. I look forward to my new journey and hope that we still are family."

The Congolese exit means interim coach Twahir Muhiddin has been left with Brian Otieno and Bernard Odhiambo as key centre-backs.