Mulumba: Bandari re-sign defender after he parts ways with FC Platinum

The Dockers have confirmed the return of their former captain as they strive to beef up their squad for the 2020-21 campaign

Defender Felly Mulumba has completed a transfer return to FKF Premier League side Bandari.

The Coastal-based club has confirmed on their social media pages the return of the Congolese player, but could not divulge the duration of the contract signed.

“We are happy to announce the return of the defender loved by many, Felly Mulumba,” the club announced. “Mulumba will strengthen our backline and he has already been included in the squad to face Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.”

Mulumba left Bandari in February 2020 to sign for Zimbabwean top-flight side Platinum FC but his stay at the club seems to have been prematurely ended as reports came in that he had parted ways with the team and was training with the Dockers.

During his first stint with the Dockers, Mulumba helped the team lift the FKF Shield Cup last year after beating Kariobangi Sharks in the final and also lifted the KPL Super Cup under coach Bernard Mwalala after beating Gor Mahia in the league's curtain-raiser.

He becomes the first signing for the Mombasa-based club who are still struggling to find their footing in the top-flight in this campaign despite hiring the services of Rwandan coach Andrea Casa Mbungo.

On sealing his return, Mulumba said he was happy to return home.

“Home is where the heart is,” Mulumba said on his social media pages. “I thank you all for accepting me back with both hands.”

When he left to sign for Platinum, Mulumba left a farewell message where he said that serving Bandari will be an important part of his career while in the KPL.

“I will be leaving Bandari after a five-year stint, and I send my gratitude to the club, the Sponsor (KPA) the technical bench, the football federation, and all the Bandari fans," Mulumba posted on his Facebook page.

“I have had very good memories with the club, and I have a very special place in my heart for the club. Over the years, this club has been my life and we have achieved a lot together with which I shall never forget.

"Thank you so much, guys. I look forward to my new journey and hope that we still are family.”

Bandari will face Sharks at Kasarani Stadium.