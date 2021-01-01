Mulee: Worried Kenya now has time to prepare for World Cup qualifiers

The latest move to reschedule the matches will give local players ample preparation time, according to the coach

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has welcomed Caf and Fifa’s move to postpone the World Cup qualifiers.

Mulee is set to lead the Kenyan national team in the qualifiers against Rwanda, Mali and Uganda and the first matches, that were scheduled for June, have been moved to the latter part of the year.

Owing to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Caf moved the matches that were to be played in mid-2021 to September and Mulee says the postponement would give local players time to prepare better.

“It [postponement of World Cup qualifiers] is good news,” Mulee told Nation Sports.

“Most of our local-based players have been out of competition and I was worried about their fitness ahead of such crucial matches. We are at a disadvantage. We experienced this challenge against Comoros last year and it affected our performances.

“The rescheduling gives me ample time to monitor them and plan well.”

Mulee preferred to use a squad dominated by local players in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo. The players doing trade in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League have been out of action since March when the government suspended sports in the country.

The ban has, however, been lifted and the leagues will commence from May 12 – for the top-tier – while the National Super League will be started on May 15.

Mulee has been out of the country and he remains stranded in India where he had gone for a medical trip. Kenya suspended flights to and from the Far East country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thank God we have recovered and thank Kenyans for the support and prayers,” added the former Tusker head coach.

Article continues below

“The doctors discharged us and we have been in touch with the Kenya High Commission here while waiting for the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to share the travel arrangements so we can return home."

All eyes will be on Mulee to see whether he will incorporate Victor Wanyama, Eric Johana, Johanna Omolo and Ayub Timbe whom he overlooked during the last two Afcon qualifiers.

Timbe and Wanyama have particularly been active with Vissel Kobe and Montreal Impact respectively.