‘It will not be an easy game’ – Mulee warns ahead of Kenya vs Comoros clash

The Harambee Stars must avoid defeat by all means in Moroni to keep their back-to-back Afcon finals qualification hopes alive

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has acknowledged they will face a tough battle to secure maximum points against Comoros in the qualifier on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars held the island nation to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting played on Wednesday and will now be seeking to get a win against the same side in the reverse fixture set for Moroni.

coach Mulee, who started his reign in charge of the national team with the 1-1 draw, after replacing Francis Kimanzi, has now told Goal they must be ready to throw everything at Comoros because “it will be a difficult game.”

“It is not going to be an easy game,” Mulee told Goal. “We have to accept that Comoros have a good squad, they are a very good side when playing at home, they also did good away as they beat Togo 1-0, so it will not be an easy game.

“However, what I know in football, if you plan well, you will get the result you want, we have the chance to cause an upset, we have the chance to turn the tables against them, it is possible, I know we can do it with good mentality.

“Looking at how they played in the first meeting, they are a very solid side defensively, they troubled us at the back and they also have a very good goalkeeper [who kept them in the game at Kasarani], so we must devise ways of breaking them down.

“Moroni is a very difficult hunting ground but we will try as hard as we can to compose ourselves and do the job, we are confident and will make sure we get a decent result out there.”

Kenya are yet to win a match in the qualification campaign with their two other matches also ending in identical 1-1 draws - against away and Togo at home.

On Saturday, secured a 1-0 win against Togo to move top of Group G with five points, the same as Comoros, while Kenya are third on three while Togo have a single point.

The win by the Pharaohs was potentially a good result for Kenya and Comoros, as whoever wins the match on Sunday night will move top of the table with six points.