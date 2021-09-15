Mulee resigns as Harambee Stars head coach after Uganda, Rwanda World Cup qualifying draws

The tactician is leaving the national side after failing to pick up wins against the Cranes and Amavubi in recent matches

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has resigned from his position after recently leading Kenya in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.

In both qualifiers, Harambee Stars picked two draws; a 0-0 against the Cranes and a 1-1 result against the Amavubi in early September. Mulee has reigned alongside two of his assistants; Twahir Muhiddin and Haggai Azande.

"Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, his assistant [Twahir] Muhiddin, and the goalkeeping coach, [Haggai] Azande have reached a decision to part ways on mutual consent, effective immediately," a letter from FKF obtained by Goal read.

"Assistant coaches Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as the federation works out to restructure the Harambee Stars technical bench ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Mali scheduled for October 6, 2021, and October 12, 2021 home and away respectively.

Article continues below

"FKF is immensely grateful to coach Mulee and his departing members of the staff for their dedicated service and workmanship. This federation wishes them all the best in their future endeavours. The search for a new national team head coach is already underway and an announcement will soon be made in that regard.

"There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made."

More to follow...