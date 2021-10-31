Mulee: Police FC appoint former Harambee Stars and Tusker coach as technical director

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Police FC have appointed former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee as their technical director.

The Cops, who are debuting in the top-tier and have just one win after five games, have made an addition to their technical bench by roping in the former Tusker coach after signing big names recently.

'Genius' Mulee

Musa Mohamed - a Premier League winner with Gor Mahia and Nkana of Zambia, Duncan Otieno, formerly featuring for AFC Leopards, Lusaka Dynamos and Nkana, former Gor Mahia winger Clifton Miheso and John Makwatta - a former Kenya Premier League Golden Boot winner and who also featured for Zesco United, are the experienced players to have joined Police so far.



"Addition of another football genius to the Police bench, coach 'Ghost' Mulee," the club announced.



"The former Harambee Stars head coach joins John 'Bobby' Ogolla as a technical director to steer Kenya Police FC forward."



Mulee is joining Police after he left his national position, by way of resignation, in September. The Cecafa Club Championship winner with Tusker in 2008 left Harambee Stars after he led them to two World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.



From the two games, Kenya recorded two draws; a 0-0 stalemate against the Cranes at home and a 1-1 draw in Kigali against the Amavubi.

He now joins the league debutants who hope to maintain their top-tier status for a long time, although they have had a rather poor start to the 2021/22 campaign: "We want to remain in the Premier League because I believe we deserve to compete against the best in the country," a club administrator revealed in a previous interview.

"Competing with the best is good because your players get challenged and the players are exposed to top-level competition."

They started against Kakamega Homeboyz and lost by a slim margin of 1-0 before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Nairobi City Stars.



The Cops recorded their first win after beating Nzoia Sugar 3-1 before stumbling to a 2-1 loss against KCB. Their next game will be on November 6 against unbeaten Gor Mahia - Ogolla's former side - before facing fellow debutants Talanta on November 28.

