Mulee: Kenya coach on what Hassan should do to maintain his consistency

The tactician believes the Bandari winger is the solution to the national team's right wing but he has to stay focused to maintain his position

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has tipped winger Abdallah Hassan to go far only if he keeps his head down and stays focused.

The Bandari winger has been doing well for the national team and has scored three goals in as many matches for the national team. The recent strike came on Thursday, April 31 as Kenya defeated Togo 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier, while Masoud Juma scored another. The Sparrowhawks got their goal courtesy of Henri Eninful.

The veteran coach believes the forward has what it takes to move to the next stage, but he must keep on working harder.

"Abdallah is not scared of anyone, he is confident in what he does and it is the reason why he has scored three goals in as many matches," Mulee told Goal.

"He is a young player but very mature when it comes to football. He has given us a solution in the right-wing and we hope he will work harder to maintain his position.

"Abdallah will surely go far, but he has to stay focused. He should not let all the praise he is receiving right now get into his head. That is the only way for him to continue climbing the ladder."

Clyde Senaji was given his debut against the West Africans and went on to put in a solid performance. He played a crucial role for Kenya's first goal as he won the ball in the defensive area before passing to Clifton Miheso who set up Hassan for the goal.

"Senaji has been solid and consistent for AFC Leopards and we did not fluke by including him in our trip to Togo," Mulee continued.

Article continues below

"We have a list of about 50 players who are ready for the national team. When [Johnstone] Omurwa was suspended [owing to his red card against Egypt] we just went to the list and chose Senaji, and we saw what he was doing.

"It was the same with Miheso; when Kapaito was injured, we just gave him an opportunity. He has been performing for Gor Mahia and we had no problem giving him a chance to start against Togo.

"I challenge players to work hard for their clubs, remain consistent and the national team call-up will come."