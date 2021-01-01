Mulee: Harambee Stars coach opines why Rupia deserved goal vs South Sudan

The AFC Leopards attacker struck the only goal of the match in the second half as Kenya laboured to win over the Bright Stars

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee believes striker Elvis Rupia deserved a goal owing to his overall display in the 1-0 win against South Sudan in an international friendly at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The AFC Leopards forward converted Danson Chetambe Namasaka's cross in the 75th minute to help his team get a vital win.

The tactician has further lauded the Bright Stars for their good game against his charges.

"It was a tough game because South Sudan have really made huge strides forward in recent years," Mulee told Goal.

"They are a good team and [in the 1-0 win over Uganda] in the [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers they showed it.

"Rupia was lively from the first whistle, he has pushed himself well from the start and I am happy he managed to score.

"If maybe he would have come off without scoring maybe it might have lowered his confidence.

"He scored at a crucial time, when we were about to substitute him, but the good thing is that we won and I am happy it happened so."

Kevin Kimani and Kenneth Muguna were introduced after the break, and the tactician has explained what inspired their introduction.

"In my plan, I did not expect to see the long balls but we had about two players who felt it was needed at some point," Mulee continued.

"We introduced Muguna and Kimani after the break which really helped the boys settle and the game changed.

"The experience was vital; [Collins] Shichenje made his debut but he struggled to settle, but when we brought Muguna in, he calmed the proceedings in midfield.

"I am satisfied with what I saw considering the fact that some players were making their debut and being an international match they have done well."

The Harambee Stars were using the game to prepare for their upcoming Afcon qualifier against Egypt and Togo.

Article continues below

After facing the Bright Stars, the Harambee Stars will tackle Tanzania twice in more friendlies next week.

Kenya found themselves in a difficult position in the qualifiers after a 1-1 draw against Comoros in Nairobi and a 2-1 loss in Moroni in November.

Only local players were summoned for the three upcoming friendlies.