Mukangula: AFC Leopards midfielder reveals why he almost quit football

The Ingwe star has also opened up on the impact abuse and mockery from fans regarding his weight had on him

AFC midfielder Eugene Mukangula has revealed going without pay for months made him think about changing his career.

Many Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs were negatively impacted after the exit of the title sponsors SportPesa and Ingwe and were the ones who were badly affected considering the betting firm was also their main sponsor.

"I have been through many challenges in my football career, it is normal for any player," Mukangula told Goal.

"However, going for months without pay was my worst challenge which made me think about changing my career. But the passion for the game keeps you going; because you wholeheartedly love the game hoping things will become better in the future.

"Basically, it is the biggest challenge I have faced in football; it is not easy going for months without salaries."

The 13-time champions' fans were also on the heels of the player in the 2019/20 season after he picked up some weight. Abuse came from some of them and the former Thika United player has revealed its impact on him.

"The mocks, abuses did not affect me that much negatively because if you analyse the situation, they had some sense in it and it gave me something to think about as well," Mukangula continued.

"I took it positively and I started working on it to ensure I play better. It is not about body size, it is how you understand the game and how you played. Regardless, I took it positively and started working on my weight.

"To be honest, my performance had gone down; I knew where the problem was and I started working on it. My weight limited me from achieving my set targets and I struggled a lot trying to reduce it.

"If it could have affected me negatively, I could not get the energy to work, I could easily start thinking about it and it would have been worse. But it was a motivation for me to give my best to ensure I get back to my former self."

The midfielder has also set a target for next season.

"A player is defined by numbers, and for that reason, I want to have more assists and goals in the new campaign," he concluded.