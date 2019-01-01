Live Scores
Super League

Muhoroni Youth back to football scene after one year lull

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Muhoroni will host Timsales at the Muhoroni Stadium on Sunday 13 January

Kassim Bolo will face his former club-Timsales when Muhoroni Youth returns to Kenyan football scene after 12-months 'sabbatical'.

Muhoroni is set to make a return to action after one year 'leave', but in the lower division-the FKF Division One league.

The Kisumu-county side found themselves in the lower tier competition after they failed to take part in the National Super League following their relegation from the Kenyan Premier League in 2017 season.

“We can officially confirm that our entrance in the FKF Division One has been approved by the Football Kenya Federation,” the club announced.

The team will be coached by Bolo, a former Timsales coach and incidentally, his first match will be against his former club. Bolo will be assisted by Jeff Odongo.

Article continues below

“The preparation towards the new season is going on as planned and we working on our final touches ahead of our first match of the season.”

Muhoroni will host Timsales at the Muhoroni Stadium on Sunday 13 January.

Next article:
KPL clears Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech to make debut against Mathare United
Next article:
Solari eases Real Madrid fears over Bale injury
Next article:
Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers most active in transfer window
Next article:
Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel quits Chinese side Tianjin Teda
Next article:
Why are Juventus signing Arsenal reject Ramsey?
Close