Muhiddin: Why Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will be better next season

The tactician is anticipating a tough campaign owing to the financial injection at several top teams

FC technical director Twahir Muhiddin believes the monetary injection to AFC , and other Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams will make the 2020/21 season tough.

After struggling to honour matches in the 2019/20 season owing to the exit of their main sponsor Sportpesa, K'Ogalo and Ingwe were boosted by another betting firm Betsafe. The two local giants and Betsafe, yet to launch their services in the Kenyan market, signed a partnership deal that will last for the next three years.

According to the details of the deal, AFC Leopards will get KSh40 million per year while Gor Mahia will get KSh55 million per year from Betsafe.

"It is a boost for the two teams and it will motivate the players to give their best," Muhiddin told Goal.

"Gor Mahia and Leopards struggled so much in the concluded season owing to their failure to get a sponsor. They struggled to give their best and we all know their players went months without their salaries.

"The new sponsor will motivate the players and I believe Leopards will up their game as well as Gor Mahia now that there will be money coming in."

The former Harambee Stars coach also pointed out on other teams he believes will be a hard nut to crack in the KPL.

"We have Wazito FC and who are financially stable and will be aiming at making a statement next season," Muhiddin added.

" have just received a new bus and remember there is money from the government to the sugar industry. We also have the likes of Kakamega who are keen on repeating their performances next season.

"Of course we have the likes of FC who have always pushed for the title every season.

"It will not be an easy season for any team playing in the top-tier."

The experienced coach also revealed plans to help the Dockers be among the top dogs in the KPL.

"The technical bench sat and analysed our shortcomings and came with solutions which we will implement to ensure we get back to the top," Muhiddin continued.

"Bandari can be one of the best teams in the country and we are here to ensure the dream comes true."