Muhiddin takes over at Bandari as Mwalala resigns

The coach leaves the club following a poor campaign, so the technical director will take over his role at the coastal side

Bernard Mwalala has officially stepped aside as head coach.

Mwalala reached the agreement with the management of the club following their latest 2-1 defeat to FC at Mbaraki Stadium on Sunday.

Although the Dockers had taken an early lead against the Brewers at their coastal turf via a Wycliffe Ochomo strike, Tusker fought back and scored through Hashim Sempala and new signing Brian Marita.

The loss proved the last match Mwalala would oversee for Bandari after two and half seasons in charge.

Speaking to Goal, Bandari's chairman Musa Hassan confirmed the former coach was leaving his duties following a poor campaign in the 2019/20 season.

“[Bernard] Mwalala was not fired he has only stepped aside. He has not been sacked by anybody for sure and in the meantime, our Technical Director Twahir Muhiddin will take charge of the team,” Hassan told Goal.

Muhiddin, a former Harambee Stars head coach, takes over the club on an interim basis though.

The former Kenyan international was appointed head coach of Bandari in July 2018 to replace Ken Odhiambo who was leaving his coaching role for further studies outside the country.

Article continues below

In his maiden season, he helped the club finish second after he registered 17 wins, 11 draws, six losses and harvested 62 points.

Mwalala helped the Dockers finish second again in the 2018/19 season behind where he won 18 matches drew 10 and lost in the other four and eventually amassed 64 points.

In the ongoing campaign, Bandari languish in position 11 with just four wins, three draws and eight losses. He will, however, be remembered for helping the Dockers mount a good campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup where they were eventually eliminated by Guinea's Horoya AC in the play-offs phase in November 2019.