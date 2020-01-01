Muhiddin lays bare plans to help Bandari's KPL resurgence

The confident veteran coach was re-appointed as the Dockers' caretaker tactician following Bernard Mwalala's exit

Twahir Muhiddin has revealed plans to help regain some form after taking over as the caretaker coach following Bernard Mwalala's dismissal.

Muhiddin, who was hitherto the club's technical director, is yet to oversee a single match for the Dockers since when he was appointed again on Monday as the interim coach.

Mwalala was asked to step aside following a 2-1 loss to last Sunday and Muhiddin hopes to help the FKF champions recover from their bad form.

“We have to discuss with my fellow coaches and see what transpired before and what could be the major reasons why we have not been performing," Muhiddin told Goal.

"What I know, from my assumption, is since the Horoya AC return match [in a Caf Confederation Cup play-offs tie in Nairobi] we have not been able to pick ourselves up again."

“We have to work on the mental part first before anything else and restore the belief we had before we played that match. We have to shorten our training hours and things like that so as to make the players recover their strength.

“If you are tired mentally and physically, you cannot do anything in football however hard you try. We have to see how we can restore the energy and regain our ground from where we left. We have to go where we belong and that is at least at the top half of the table.”

The former Harambee Stars coach also revealed his plans ahead of their next matches against on January 25 and Posta in the first week of February.

“It is all about planning in football. If you fail to plan then you are planning to fail so they say. It is about planning and for me they are just normal matches but I cannot escape the fact we have to win in order to restore the confidence back,” Muhiddin concluded.

“We can do it.”

The Dockers have registered just for wins in the last 15 matches whereas they have lost eight times and are 11th on the table.